Shapiro Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Shapiro Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 88.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,922 shares during the quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $621,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,590,000. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,779,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,900,000. Finally, Quadcap Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $178.24 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $150.35 and a 52-week high of $188.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $168.81 and its 200 day moving average is $176.34. The company has a market cap of $73.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

