Skye Global Management LP Sells 176,000 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Skye Global Management LP reduced its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 29.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 420,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 176,000 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises approximately 2.0% of Skye Global Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Skye Global Management LP’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $95,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNP. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 34,430 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,851,000 after acquiring an additional 7,277 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 120.2% during the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,430 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of UNP stock opened at $230.55 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $204.66 and a 52-week high of $258.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $224.29 and its 200 day moving average is $233.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $137.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.07.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 41.12%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 48.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.86.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

