SGL Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 84 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

SGL Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 406 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the quarter. SGL Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,488,005 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,413,809,000 after purchasing an additional 171,712 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,887,090 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $18,617,081,000 after buying an additional 375,234 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,323,952 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,287,823,000 after buying an additional 175,596 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,019,087,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,141,328 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,582,568,000 after acquiring an additional 82,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix stock opened at $1,177.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $501.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,003.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $942.62. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $587.04 and a 1 year high of $1,187.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.87. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NFLX. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $875.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Netflix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $975.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Netflix from $1,494.00 to $1,514.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,084.91.

In other news, insider Cletus R. Willems sold 298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,138.00, for a total transaction of $339,124.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,972,180. This trade represents a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,868 shares of company stock valued at $138,483,256 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

