SGL Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

SGL Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,525 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. SGL Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $1,170,209,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,064,219 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $623,105,000 after acquiring an additional 716,041 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,978,652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,397,266,000 after purchasing an additional 639,146 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,676,194 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,705,469,000 after purchasing an additional 632,175 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,937,675 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $882,655,000 after purchasing an additional 601,834 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $318.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $87.04 billion, a PE ratio of 82.58, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $270.41 and a 200 day moving average of $286.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.56 and a 12 month high of $328.99.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.07. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 22.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CDNS. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $293.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.08.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.64, for a total transaction of $164,216.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 108,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,486,979.36. This represents a 0.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,038,025. The trade was a 2.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,577 shares of company stock worth $5,316,411 over the last 90 days. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

