Security National Bank of SO Dak Purchases 1,542 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Security National Bank of SO Dak grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,464,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $692,122,000 after acquiring an additional 190,971 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 200,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,850,000 after purchasing an additional 38,770 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Burney Co. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 72,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $12,203,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO stock opened at $47.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.87 and a 200-day moving average of $45.11. The stock has a market cap of $123.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.58. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.53 and a 52-week high of $49.57.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

