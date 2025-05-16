Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Position Reduced by Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA lowered its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,983 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,272 shares during the period. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VZ. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 2.5%

VZ opened at $43.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $183.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.57 and its 200-day moving average is $42.01. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $37.59 and a one year high of $47.36.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $33.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.31 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.6775 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 64.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Argus raised shares of Verizon Communications to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Vandana Venkatesh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $437,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,459 shares in the company, valued at $633,159.61. This trade represents a 40.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.88, for a total value of $329,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $834,071.04. The trade was a 28.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,500 shares of company stock worth $1,376,300. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

