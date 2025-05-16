Sora Investors LLC Lowers Position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Sora Investors LLC decreased its stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) by 73.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,250 shares during the quarter. Sora Investors LLC’s holdings in Affirm were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Affirm during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Omega Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Affirm by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 103,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,274,000 after buying an additional 4,871 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in Affirm by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Kera Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Affirm in the fourth quarter valued at about $647,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Affirm by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 770,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,908,000 after purchasing an additional 15,517 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Affirm alerts:

Insider Activity at Affirm

In other Affirm news, Director Noel Bertram Watson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total value of $114,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,282.66. This trade represents a 6.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Keith Rabois sold 16,088 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total value of $730,556.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,063,067.12. This trade represents a 26.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,765 shares of company stock valued at $2,694,694. 12.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Affirm Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AFRM opened at $51.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 11.26 and a quick ratio of 11.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.94. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $82.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.62 and a beta of 3.66.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. Affirm had a negative net margin of 7.10% and a negative return on equity of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $783.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AFRM shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Affirm in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Affirm from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Affirm in a report on Friday, February 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Affirm currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.05.

View Our Latest Research Report on AFRM

About Affirm

(Free Report)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.