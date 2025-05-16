287 Shares in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Bought by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 287 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in Fair Isaac by 160.0% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 13 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FICO has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,775.00 to $1,837.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,800.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,250.00 to $2,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,030.00 to $2,230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,500.00 target price (up previously from $2,225.00) on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,299.31.

FICO opened at $2,185.09 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $1,266.72 and a 1 year high of $2,402.52. The company has a market capitalization of $53.19 billion, a PE ratio of 100.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,906.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,984.43.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.33 by $0.48. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 53.40% and a net margin of 30.66%. The business had revenue of $498.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 2,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,761.13, for a total value of $5,205,900.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,210,495.94. This trade represents a 6.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,087.50, for a total transaction of $1,663,737.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,175. The trade was a 76.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,933 shares of company stock worth $35,250,629. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

