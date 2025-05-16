Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Holdings Lifted by SIR Capital Management L.P.

SIR Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 52.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 435,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 149,200 shares during the period. Exelon makes up 1.7% of SIR Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. SIR Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $16,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,624,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,158,000 after purchasing an additional 279,827 shares during the period. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter worth about $2,274,000. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Exelon by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 22,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 212.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,903,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,753 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Bank lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Busey Bank now owns 326,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,275,000 after acquiring an additional 12,530 shares in the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Exelon from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. KeyCorp downgraded Exelon from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.30.

Exelon Stock Up 2.8%

EXC opened at $43.43 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $34.01 and a twelve month high of $48.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.51. The firm has a market cap of $43.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.43.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. Exelon had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.48%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

