NorthRock Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 114.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management increased its position in McKesson by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank increased its position in McKesson by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McKesson Stock Up 3.4%

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $705.78 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $464.42 and a twelve month high of $728.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $681.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $625.19. The firm has a market cap of $88.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.53.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $90.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 181.26% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 32.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.99, for a total transaction of $5,358,588.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,276,465.36. This represents a 12.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MCK shares. Cfra Research lowered shares of McKesson from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $630.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on McKesson from $641.00 to $691.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $686.69.

McKesson Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

