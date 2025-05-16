OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Grows Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,878,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,686,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $555,513,000 after acquiring an additional 897,916 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth $76,303,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 322.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 711,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,287,000 after acquiring an additional 542,964 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,535,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,851,000 after purchasing an additional 378,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Prudential Financial stock opened at $106.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.38 and a 52-week high of $130.55.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.76 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 20th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 85.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential purchased 52,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,009.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 139,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,992,429.24. This trade represents a 60.18% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total transaction of $635,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,869,090.56. The trade was a 18.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Prudential Financial from $130.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $128.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.92.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

