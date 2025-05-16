Royal Bank of Canada Decreases Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 758,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.49% of BlackRock worth $777,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 51,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,648,000 after acquiring an additional 4,151 shares during the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,301,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,307,000. Prana Capital Management LP grew its stake in BlackRock by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 119,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $122,270,000 after acquiring an additional 22,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 31,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,968,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Trading Up 1.6%

NYSE BLK opened at $982.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $914.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $978.04. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $752.30 and a 12 month high of $1,084.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 5.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.41.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The asset manager reported $11.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.84 by $0.46. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 31.21%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a $5.21 dividend. This represents a $20.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.63%.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.01, for a total value of $1,704,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,261,628.34. The trade was a 2.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,430 shares of company stock worth $11,237,249. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BLK. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,045.00 to $1,010.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on BlackRock from $1,200.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Barclays raised their target price on BlackRock from $950.00 to $990.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on BlackRock from $1,065.00 to $1,035.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on BlackRock from $1,215.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,077.08.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BlackRock

BlackRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.