Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Grows Stake in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in Core & Main were worth $3,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,666,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,855,000 after acquiring an additional 122,240 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in Core & Main by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,430,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,661,000 after buying an additional 1,416,907 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Core & Main by 4,757.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,138,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,953,000 after buying an additional 1,114,913 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Core & Main by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,219,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,580,000 after buying an additional 221,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Core & Main by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 65,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after buying an additional 7,565 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.
Core & Main Stock Down 0.5%
Core & Main stock opened at $52.69 on Friday. Core & Main, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.22 and a twelve month high of $62.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.04.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CNM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Core & Main from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Core & Main from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Core & Main from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.55.
In other news, CAO John Weldon Stephens sold 41,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $2,118,292.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,977.60. This trade represents a 91.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Schaller sold 21,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $1,023,859.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,282.64. This represents a 57.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,045 shares of company stock valued at $3,683,698 in the last three months. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Core & Main, Inc is a specialty distributor focused on water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services. The company provides infrastructure solutions to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets, nationwide.
