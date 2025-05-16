OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Has $1.98 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lowered its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,452 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridiem Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth $26,993,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 295,712 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $23,884,000 after acquiring an additional 12,030 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,130,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 340,052 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,466,000 after purchasing an additional 88,489 shares in the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.04 per share, with a total value of $60,801.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,301.68. This trade represents a 7.60% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Compass Point reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $126.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. TD Cowen raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.11.

Get Our Latest Report on FIS

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $78.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.46. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.51 and a 52-week high of $91.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.08.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.