Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Sells 3,524 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 33.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,524 shares during the quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in RTX by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 6,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in RTX by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 62,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,280,000 after purchasing an additional 24,138 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in RTX by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its position in RTX by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 202,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,432,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get RTX alerts:

Insider Activity at RTX

In other news, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 16,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.35, for a total transaction of $2,100,981.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,556 shares in the company, valued at $7,763,124.60. This represents a 21.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 4,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total value of $528,780.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,496.84. The trade was a 30.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,946 shares of company stock valued at $9,024,856. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on RTX shares. Robert W. Baird raised RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $136.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on RTX from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Argus raised RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Vertical Research raised RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Benchmark raised RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RTX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.82.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RTX

RTX Stock Up 3.6%

RTX opened at $135.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99. RTX Co. has a one year low of $99.07 and a one year high of $136.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.60.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.80 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.91%. Analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.77%.

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.