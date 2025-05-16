Shell Asset Management Co. Has $13.35 Million Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 118,052 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 13,527 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 0.6% of Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $13,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,873 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,359 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 4,103 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 73,308 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $8,292,000 after buying an additional 13,517 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. StockNews.com lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price (up previously from $133.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.59.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE:ABT opened at $133.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.60. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $99.71 and a fifty-two week high of $141.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.88.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 31.95% and a return on equity of 20.74%. Equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 30.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 949 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.17, for a total transaction of $131,123.33. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,277,222.77. The trade was a 1.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Shroff sold 562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.17, for a total value of $77,651.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,417,294.90. The trade was a 1.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,278 shares of company stock valued at $12,745,859 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

