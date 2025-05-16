Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Moody’s comprises about 0.7% of Shell Asset Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $15,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Moody’s by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of MCO stock opened at $488.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $448.18 and its 200 day moving average is $472.13. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $378.71 and a 52-week high of $531.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $87.87 billion, a PE ratio of 43.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.40.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 58.94% and a net margin of 29.03%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 13.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Moody’s from $585.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Moody’s from $475.00 to $456.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Mizuho began coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $504.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Moody’s from $575.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $530.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $515.87.

View Our Latest Report on MCO

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 281 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.20, for a total transaction of $146,738.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,321,046.80. This trade represents a 0.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,111 shares of company stock worth $520,603. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.