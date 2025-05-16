Shell Asset Management Co. Has $8.23 Million Stake in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 34.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,184 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 46,897 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. owned approximately 0.08% of Celestica worth $8,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Celestica during the 4th quarter valued at about $385,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,685,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Celestica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Celestica by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 219,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,217,000 after purchasing an additional 30,851 shares during the period. Finally, Fruth Investment Management acquired a new position in Celestica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000. 67.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Celestica alerts:

Celestica Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of CLS opened at $111.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Celestica Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.25 and a 1 year high of $144.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Free Report ) (TSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. Celestica had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Celestica Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CLS. Argus cut their price target on shares of Celestica from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Celestica in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Celestica from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Celestica from $70.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Celestica from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.55.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Celestica

Celestica Profile

(Free Report)

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.