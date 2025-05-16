Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Acquires 2,403 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 173.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Zebra Technologies accounts for approximately 0.5% of Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 256,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,989,000 after buying an additional 24,149 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 361.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 95,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,989,000 after buying an additional 75,013 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 148.7% in the 4th quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 9,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 645.9% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 17,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,695,000 after purchasing an additional 15,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Zebra Technologies news, Director Anders Gustafsson purchased 500 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $311.00 per share, with a total value of $155,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 202,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,876,736. This trade represents a 0.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $371.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $390.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $379.00 to $254.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $425.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.73.

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

ZBRA opened at $298.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $337.18. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $205.73 and a 52-week high of $427.76.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.42. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 13.71 EPS for the current year.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Featured Stories

