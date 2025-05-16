ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 39,915 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWOFree Report) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,915 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $41,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 155.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TTWO shares. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $236.00 price objective (down from $240.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (up from $190.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.67.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $232.34 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.24 and a twelve month high of $238.00. The firm has a market cap of $41.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.89, a PEG ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $214.44 and a 200 day moving average of $197.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

