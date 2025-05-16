Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Sells 183,800 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 57.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 183,800 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 269.9% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 688 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Price Performance

CMCSA opened at $35.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $131.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $31.44 and a 1 year high of $45.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $29.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.82 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Argus downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.10.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Further Reading

