UBS Group Upgrades Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) to Buy

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $634.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $548.00. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.67% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $670.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $559.00 to $609.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $610.69.

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $552.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $497.71 and a 200-day moving average of $528.88. The company has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.89. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1 year low of $441.95 and a 1 year high of $633.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials will post 19.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Petro bought 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $454.37 per share, for a total transaction of $249,903.50. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,082,514.45. This trade represents a 6.52% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald A. Mccunniff sold 1,332 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total transaction of $632,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,425. The trade was a 27.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 54,277.3% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 918,432 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $474,370,000 after purchasing an additional 916,743 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 58,570.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 697,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,540,000 after buying an additional 696,403 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth $306,863,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,678,425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,441,663,000 after buying an additional 506,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $196,374,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

