Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Makes New $957,000 Investment in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 34,935 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ST. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,810 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 65,706 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 31,111 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,751 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 15,669 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Sensata Technologies Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:ST opened at $27.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 12-month low of $17.32 and a 12-month high of $43.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.56, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The firm had revenue of $911.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is 59.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Friday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Sensata Technologies from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.58.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.