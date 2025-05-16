Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA Sells 353 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA decreased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,193 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. NIKE comprises approximately 1.3% of Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in shares of NIKE by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,927 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. Pines Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in NIKE by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 4,422 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,899 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 4,107 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NKE shares. Dbs Bank raised shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. China Renaissance assumed coverage on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on NIKE from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on NIKE from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.30.

NIKE Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NKE opened at $62.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.22. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $98.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.29 and a 200-day moving average of $70.85.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $11.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 9.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 53.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.46 per share, for a total transaction of $502,756.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 31,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,726.18. This trade represents a 36.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

