Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) is Semper Augustus Investments Group LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Semper Augustus Investments Group LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 233,742 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up about 3.8% of Semper Augustus Investments Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Semper Augustus Investments Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $21,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Collier Financial purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.8%

SBUX stock opened at $87.26 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $71.55 and a 52-week high of $117.46. The firm has a market cap of $99.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.58.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The coffee company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $8.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 44.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 88.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. StockNews.com raised Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (down from $114.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Argus upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.72.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

