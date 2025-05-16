Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Given New $145.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by DA Davidson from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on OKTA. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Okta from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Okta from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Okta in a research report on Monday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Okta from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.74.

Get Okta alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on OKTA

Okta Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Okta

OKTA stock opened at $124.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a PE ratio of -355.40, a P/E/G ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Okta has a 52-week low of $70.56 and a 52-week high of $125.48.

In other Okta news, insider Eric Robert Kelleher sold 5,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total transaction of $670,556.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,117,935. This represents a 37.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 11,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.09, for a total value of $1,317,967.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,524,241.25. This trade represents a 34.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,452 shares of company stock valued at $16,347,360 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Okta

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter worth $1,686,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Okta by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,115,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,903,000 after acquiring an additional 46,064 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Okta by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in Okta by 2,574.9% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 9,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 9,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in Okta by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 73,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after acquiring an additional 21,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

(Get Free Report)

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.