Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires 3,900 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 93,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $18,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter worth approximately $449,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 131,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,408,000 after purchasing an additional 25,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Allstate from $183.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.20.

NYSE:ALL opened at $205.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $199.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.49. The company has a market capitalization of $54.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $156.66 and a 1-year high of $212.91.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.41 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 28.20% and a net margin of 7.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 18.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 27.32%.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

