Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 99,784 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 494,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,784 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $15,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KDP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,587,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,841,140,000 after purchasing an additional 22,856,757 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,656,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,564,000 after purchasing an additional 14,473,054 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 21,219,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,579,000 after purchasing an additional 8,363,192 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth $197,819,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 60,602,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,561,000 after purchasing an additional 5,646,179 shares during the period. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $33.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.12 and a twelve month high of $38.28.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 15.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 416,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total value of $14,264,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,237,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,998,993.14. This trade represents a 11.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bevco B.V. Jab sold 83,950,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $2,740,967,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,113,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,378,805,089.35. The trade was a 38.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,863,850 shares of company stock worth $2,772,203,450 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Argus started coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.33.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

