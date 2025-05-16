Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Insider Steven Conine Sells 9,798 Shares of Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) insider Steven Conine sold 9,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $392,115.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 549,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,981,985.50. This represents a 1.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, May 13th, Steven Conine sold 4,861 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total transaction of $195,023.32.

On Thursday, February 20th, Steven Conine sold 30,000 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $1,389,900.00.

Shares of W stock opened at $38.68 on Friday. Wayfair Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.41 and a 12 month high of $71.15. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 2.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.01.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in W. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Wayfair by 111.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 524,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,786,000 after purchasing an additional 276,471 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 681.8% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 5,462,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,969,000 after buying an additional 4,763,944 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP increased its position in Wayfair by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,000 shares during the period. Perbak Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Wayfair in the 1st quarter valued at about $348,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Wayfair during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,153,000. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on W. Loop Capital restated a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush upgraded Wayfair to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $50.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wayfair currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.83.

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

