Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Insider Steven Conine Sells 9,798 Shares of Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) insider Steven Conine sold 9,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $392,115.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 549,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,981,985.50. This represents a 1.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Steven Conine also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 13th, Steven Conine sold 4,861 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total transaction of $195,023.32.

On Thursday, February 20th, Steven Conine sold 30,000 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $1,389,900.00.

Shares of W stock opened at $38.68 on Friday. Wayfair Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.41 and a 12 month high of $71.15. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 2.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.01.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in W. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Wayfair by 111.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 524,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,786,000 after purchasing an additional 276,471 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 681.8% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 5,462,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,969,000 after buying an additional 4,763,944 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP increased its position in Wayfair by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,000 shares during the period. Perbak Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Wayfair in the 1st quarter valued at about $348,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Wayfair during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,153,000. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on W. Loop Capital restated a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush upgraded Wayfair to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $50.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wayfair currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.83.

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, d├ęcor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

