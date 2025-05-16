Raiffeisen Bank International AG Makes New $6.49 Million Investment in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 50,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,494,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG owned about 0.07% of MACOM Technology Solutions as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 76.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at MACOM Technology Solutions

In related news, Director Susan Ocampo sold 97,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.08, for a total transaction of $12,101,150.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,689,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,839,038. This represents a 2.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 4,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.59, for a total transaction of $586,308.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,635,850.81. The trade was a 13.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 708,944 shares of company stock valued at $87,647,791 over the last 90 days. 16.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on MTSI shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.50.

MACOM Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $122.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.95. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.00 and a fifty-two week high of $152.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.36.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $235.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.04 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 13.05% and a positive return on equity of 12.42%. MACOM Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

Further Reading

