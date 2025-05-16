SG Capital Management LLC Invests $19.50 Million in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 121,410 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,502,000. Keysight Technologies comprises about 1.9% of SG Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 592,575 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $95,185,000 after buying an additional 32,081 shares during the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,789,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,641,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 343.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,008,192 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $161,946,000 after acquiring an additional 780,893 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 34,538 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on KEYS. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.33.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

KEYS stock opened at $164.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $146.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.34. The firm has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.11, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.98. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.72 and a 1 year high of $186.20.

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

In related news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 3,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $562,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,834,765. This trade represents a 3.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

