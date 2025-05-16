Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Sold by Seven Grand Managers LLC

Seven Grand Managers LLC cut its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 40.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the quarter. Nasdaq accounts for 10.6% of Seven Grand Managers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Seven Grand Managers LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $23,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 106.6% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Nasdaq

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 657 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $47,179.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,450,783.80. The trade was a 1.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sarah Youngwood sold 14,959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total value of $1,102,179.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,398,253.92. This trade represents a 20.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

NDAQ stock opened at $81.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.88. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.28 and a fifty-two week high of $84.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.66 billion, a PE ratio of 42.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.00.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 49.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NDAQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Nasdaq from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group restated a “cautious” rating on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Nasdaq

Nasdaq Profile

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.