Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 720 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $6,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider John M. Pasquesi sold 75,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total transaction of $7,056,390.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 579,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,452,284.18. This trade represents a 11.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 16,650 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.53, for a total transaction of $1,573,924.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 140,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,236,374.19. The trade was a 10.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,946 shares of company stock valued at $10,392,092. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arch Capital Group Stock Up 3.0%

ACGL stock opened at $93.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.57. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $82.49 and a 52 week high of $116.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.38 and a 200 day moving average of $93.64.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.05). Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 24.73%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACGL shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

