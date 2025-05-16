Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Shares Acquired by Simcoe Capital Management LLC

Simcoe Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 90.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,258,683 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 598,348 shares during the quarter. Flex accounts for 7.1% of Simcoe Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Simcoe Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Flex worth $48,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLEX. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flex during the fourth quarter valued at $9,371,000. Sora Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flex during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,834,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Flex by 187.0% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 666,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,603,000 after purchasing an additional 434,558 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Flex in the 4th quarter worth about $340,000. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new position in Flex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,712,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FLEX shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Flex from $53.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Flex from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Flex from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Flex from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flex presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.33.

Flex Stock Performance

FLEX opened at $41.95 on Friday. Flex Ltd. has a twelve month low of $25.11 and a twelve month high of $45.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.65.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. Flex had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flex

In other Flex news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 120,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.09, for a total value of $4,581,465.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,112,193 shares in the company, valued at $42,363,431.37. The trade was a 9.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 87,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total transaction of $3,172,797.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,586,566.43. This trade represents a 55.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 475,255 shares of company stock worth $19,002,628 in the last three months. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

