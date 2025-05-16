Security National Bank of SO Dak Takes $240,000 Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Security National Bank of SO Dak bought a new position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,055 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 523 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Corning during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 202.4% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLW opened at $47.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.50. The company has a market cap of $40.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $35.01 and a twelve month high of $55.33.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Corning had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 215.38%.

In related news, SVP Michael Alan Bell sold 20,262 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $892,743.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total transaction of $375,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,805.10. This trade represents a 45.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GLW shares. HSBC upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Corning from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Corning from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Corning has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.08.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

