Skye Global Management LP Acquires New Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Skye Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 16,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 1.7%

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $174.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $167.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.20. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.79 and a 1-year high of $179.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ICE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.93.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total transaction of $418,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,396,876. This trade represents a 10.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.36, for a total transaction of $1,314,244.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 160,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,627,415.24. The trade was a 4.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,368 shares of company stock valued at $7,077,789 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

