Skye Global Management LP Raises Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Skye Global Management LP lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 3,733.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,400 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams accounts for about 0.6% of Skye Global Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Skye Global Management LP’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $27,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 46,789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,905,000 after purchasing an additional 9,861 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $1,707,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 347.9% during the 4th quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 61,366 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,860,000 after acquiring an additional 47,666 shares in the last quarter. Port Capital LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 85,880 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,193,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 706,238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $240,071,000 after acquiring an additional 139,638 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

SHW opened at $361.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $282.09 and a 12-month high of $400.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $341.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $355.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.25.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 74.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 29.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SHW shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $405.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Sherwin-Williams to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $321.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $355.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $370.00 price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $397.00.

Insider Activity

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Colin M. Davie sold 2,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.30, for a total transaction of $1,008,479.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,933,009.50. This represents a 34.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Featured Stories

