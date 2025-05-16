Silver Rock Financial LP Increases Stake in Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT)

Silver Rock Financial LP lifted its holdings in Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,138,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Vivid Seats comprises about 0.9% of Silver Rock Financial LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Silver Rock Financial LP’s holdings in Vivid Seats were worth $5,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Vivid Seats by 353.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 125,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 97,546 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Vivid Seats by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Vivid Seats by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 123,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 23,844 shares during the last quarter. Emeth Value Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,250,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Vivid Seats in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on SEAT shares. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Vivid Seats from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Raymond James lowered Vivid Seats from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Vivid Seats from $4.60 to $3.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on Vivid Seats from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $2.60 target price (down previously from $6.25) on shares of Vivid Seats in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.49.

Vivid Seats Trading Down 12.1%

SEAT opened at $1.96 on Friday. Vivid Seats Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.66 and a 12 month high of $5.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.56.

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03). Vivid Seats had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 21.29%. The company had revenue of $164.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.99 million. On average, analysts predict that Vivid Seats Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Vivid Seats

In related news, General Counsel Emily T. Epstein sold 14,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total transaction of $28,807.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 151,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,876.06. This represents a 8.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 16,138 shares of company stock valued at $33,201 in the last ninety days. 57.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Vivid Seats

Vivid Seats Inc operates an online ticket marketplace in the United States, Canada, and Japan. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, theater events, and other live events.

