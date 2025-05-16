Skye Global Management LP Reduces Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Skye Global Management LP decreased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 45,500 shares during the quarter. Skye Global Management LP’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $7,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,110.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CMG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.74.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of CMG stock opened at $52.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.48. The company has a market capitalization of $70.09 billion, a PE ratio of 46.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.11. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.46 and a twelve month high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 42.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $13.37 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

