International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Snowden Capital Advisors LLC

Snowden Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,701 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,068 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $8,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 138.0% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 18,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Robert David Thomas sold 26,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.01, for a total value of $6,715,644.43. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,387,221.07. This trade represents a 37.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IBM. KGI Securities set a $242.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.06.

International Business Machines Price Performance

International Business Machines stock opened at $266.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $247.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.58, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.64. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $163.53 and a 1 year high of $268.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $243.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.88.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.41 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a $1.68 dividend. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 115.66%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Recommended Stories

