Pathstone Holdings LLC Has $13.28 Million Stock Holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Pathstone Holdings LLC trimmed its position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,875 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $13,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RACE. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 705.9% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period.

Ferrari Price Performance

Shares of RACE stock opened at $495.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Ferrari has a twelve month low of $391.54 and a twelve month high of $509.13. The company has a market cap of $119.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $445.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $447.18.

Ferrari Increases Dividend

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 46.69% and a net margin of 22.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd were given a $3.1265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 23rd. This is an increase from Ferrari’s previous annual dividend of $2.44. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Ferrari’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RACE. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Barclays upgraded Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Ferrari from $525.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Ferrari from $520.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $526.25.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

