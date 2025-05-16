Shellback Capital LP Takes Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Shellback Capital LP acquired a new position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in Z. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 1,309.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 66,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after acquiring an additional 61,663 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 11,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 19,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $681,000. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on Z. Baird R W upgraded shares of Zillow Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. William Blair started coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, April 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp upgraded Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Zillow Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 5,997 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.06, for a total value of $408,155.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,969,259.20. The trade was a 9.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gordon Sheridan Stephenson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.69, for a total transaction of $706,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,999,820.10. The trade was a 26.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 95,576 shares of company stock worth $7,137,096. Corporate insiders own 25.03% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Stock Up 0.0%

NASDAQ:Z opened at $68.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.26, a P/E/G ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 2.23. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.05 and a 52 week high of $89.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.73.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.48). Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

