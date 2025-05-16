Pathstone Holdings LLC Has $10.11 Million Stock Holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $10,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GEV. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in GE Vernova in the fourth quarter worth $1,109,720,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in GE Vernova by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,854,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,886,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994,660 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in GE Vernova by 1,638.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,314,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,690 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,861,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,177,803,000 after buying an additional 814,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 148.6% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,155,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,974,000 after buying an additional 690,513 shares during the last quarter.

GE Vernova Stock Down 1.5%

NYSE GEV opened at $426.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $341.15 and its 200-day moving average is $344.40. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.01 and a 12-month high of $447.50. The firm has a market cap of $116.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 76.71.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.54. GE Vernova had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GEV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $387.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $499.00 price objective (up from $399.00) on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, New Street Research set a $380.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE Vernova currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.22.

GE Vernova Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

