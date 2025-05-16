Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Shares Purchased by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 69.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,337 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Cencora were worth $9,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cencora during the 4th quarter worth about $478,309,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Cencora by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,193,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994,256 shares in the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cencora during the 4th quarter worth about $399,508,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cencora during the 4th quarter worth about $322,460,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cencora by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,243,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,757,000 after acquiring an additional 550,246 shares in the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on COR shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Cencora from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Cencora from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $288.00 target price on Cencora in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cencora from $251.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cencora from $289.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $301.18.

Insider Transactions at Cencora

In other news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total transaction of $1,211,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,724,197.76. This represents a 24.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 14,578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.51, for a total value of $3,928,916.78. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 317,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,680,732.63. This trade represents a 4.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,223 shares of company stock valued at $13,580,967. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Stock Up 2.3%

COR opened at $285.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $278.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40. The company has a market cap of $55.37 billion, a PE ratio of 40.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.60. Cencora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $214.77 and a 52 week high of $309.35.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.07 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $75.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.41 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 328.62% and a net margin of 0.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.52%.

Cencora Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

