Shellback Capital LP Buys 52,563 Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Shellback Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 439,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,563 shares during the quarter. Shellback Capital LP owned approximately 0.18% of Element Solutions worth $11,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,921,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,602 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Element Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $29,818,000. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new stake in Element Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $29,800,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $24,169,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,573,000. Institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ESI. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Element Solutions from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, April 14th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Element Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Element Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.38.

In other Element Solutions news, Director Martin E. Franklin sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total value of $52,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 109,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,847,510. This trade represents a 94.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ESI opened at $22.11 on Friday. Element Solutions Inc has a one year low of $16.77 and a one year high of $29.78. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.55 and a 200-day moving average of $24.84.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $593.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.73 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 9.94%. Element Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

