Nomura Holdings Inc. Sells 52,017 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

Nomura Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 50.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,017 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $3,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCEP. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,119,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,019 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,234,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,693,000 after buying an additional 229,679 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,078,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,716,000 after buying an additional 87,675 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,888,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,835,000 after acquiring an additional 872,060 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $190,999,000. 31.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.50.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Performance

Shares of CCEP stock opened at $87.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.84 and its 200 day moving average is $81.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $40.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.77. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 52-week low of $70.82 and a 52-week high of $91.37.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $0.8993 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.26%.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

