6,745 Shares in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Purchased by Mufg Securities Americas Inc.

Mufg Securities Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GEHC. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 60,832,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,755,851,000 after buying an additional 2,608,066 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,537,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,107,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,429 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,320,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,777,000 after purchasing an additional 342,819 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,067,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $488,531,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. BTIG Research set a $95.00 price target on GE HealthCare Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group raised GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.27.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

Shares of GEHC opened at $72.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.65 and a twelve month high of $94.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.52 and a 200-day moving average of $80.30.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 25.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th were paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 25th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 2.95%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

