Mufg Securities Americas Inc. Invests $602,000 in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Mufg Securities Americas Inc. purchased a new position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,306 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 435.6% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 3,899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 3,171 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 28,056 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,916 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 427,045 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,709,000 after purchasing an additional 90,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 263,515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,306,000 after purchasing an additional 119,392 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $173.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.15.

D.R. Horton Stock Up 1.0%

D.R. Horton stock opened at $123.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.22. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.44 and a 52 week high of $199.85.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The construction company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 12.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.11%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

