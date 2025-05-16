Sora Investors LLC Invests $3.11 Million in Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART)

Sora Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 74,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,106,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CART. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Maplebear by 212.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 16,267 shares during the last quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Maplebear in the fourth quarter worth $235,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Maplebear by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maplebear during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Maplebear by 243.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Maplebear alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Maplebear in a research note on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Maplebear from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Maplebear in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Maplebear from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Maplebear from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.04.

Maplebear Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of CART stock opened at $44.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.53. Maplebear Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.84 and a 12 month high of $53.44.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $897.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.86 million. Maplebear had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Maplebear Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Maplebear

In other Maplebear news, CEO Fidji Simo sold 20,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $898,682.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,662,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,011,190.52. This trade represents a 1.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Morgan Fong sold 5,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total value of $223,449.93. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 484,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,616,310.44. This trade represents a 1.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,165 shares of company stock worth $1,541,785 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Maplebear Company Profile

(Free Report)

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CART? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Maplebear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maplebear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.