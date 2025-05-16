Squadra Investments Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. Sells 20,117 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Squadra Investments Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. decreased its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 76.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,117 shares during the period. MercadoLibre comprises 4.9% of Squadra Investments Gestao DE Recursos LTDA.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Squadra Investments Gestao DE Recursos LTDA.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $10,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,406,000. Ribbit Management Company LLC raised its position in MercadoLibre by 130.4% in the 4th quarter. Ribbit Management Company LLC now owns 10,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,040 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in MercadoLibre by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 59,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,601,000 after purchasing an additional 10,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in MercadoLibre by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,266,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MELI shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. New Street Research raised MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $2,000.00 to $2,300.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Raymond James raised MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,521.33.

MELI opened at $2,586.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $131.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.61. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,550.00 and a 52 week high of $2,610.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,123.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,996.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $9.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.82 by $1.92. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 51.89% and a net margin of 9.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

